‘Condition 90% new': Better than free dating apps? Social media users offer ex-boyfriends, girlfriends to strangers

Young people in China have started a new dating trend. They are now offering their ex-boyfriends and ex-girlfriends to strangers, just like job referrals.

Social media users are sharing detailed profiles, personal reviews and relationship histories. That helps strangers judge compatibility and reduce emotional risk.

The idea gained attention after a viral post asked for an internal referral for a boyfriend. It prompted humorous, as well as serious, responses across social media.

“Can any sisters refer me to their ex? I really do not understand why dating is so hard. If I do not find a normal guy soon, I might need to start drinking herbal medicine to rebalance myself,” the South China Morning Post quoted the viral post.

Many commenters described their ex-partners using workplace-style language, listing height, job stability, cooking ability and emotional behaviour. Some even included drawbacks or long-term observations based on years of experience.

“Born in 1995, 183cm tall, works at a state-owned enterprise, emotionally stable, can cook. Downside: a bit of a mama’s boy. Worth considering,” SCMP quoted one user as sharing.

One of the posts humorously shared, “Location: Shanghai, Age: 28, Gender: Male, MBTI: ISFJ, Zodiac Sign: Cancer. Advantages: 185cm tall, fair-skinned, works in the public sector, emotionally stable like a rock. Weaknesses: Poor kissing skills, swears while playing video games.”

“Condition: 90% new (no domestic violence, no infidelity, broke up due to long-distance relationship),” the post added.

One user shared about her boyfriend, “He likes soy milk in the morning, grinds his teeth at night, needs half an hour of coaxing when he is mad and prefers the lights off during s*x.”

Supporters say the trend stems from deep mistrust of modern dating culture and the frequent scams on apps. Many fear manipulators, cheaters or people hiding behind edited photos and false careers.

Choosing a tested partner feels safer than risking an unknown relationship. Some users believe past partners offer honest proof of character and behaviour. Others praise the clearer information and reduced emotional danger.

Yet, critics warn that this referral culture treats people like products in a market. They argue romance should not resemble shopping for vegetables or goods.

Some offer boyfriends, husbands When in jest or not, some social media users promise to recommend current partners if future breakups occur: “How about my current boyfriend? If we break up, I will let you know. He is actually quite generous.”

Some are even offering their husbands.

“I can refer my husband to you. If needed, I am willing to divorce him. My kid is grown up; I do not need him any more. He is perfect for someone who wants kids but does not have time to raise them,” came a bizarre response.