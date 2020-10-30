Confessions of a terrorist state: Bajwa, Imran and Jaish hand in glove

The confessions of the former speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan and a sitting federal minister are more than enough to prove the role of the rogue state of Pakistan in manufacturing, harbouring and exporting terrorism in the region. This should remove any doubts from the minds of international human rights institutions such as the UN Human Rights Council who have only recently allowed Pakistan to be re-elected to the council for three years and to declare Pakistan's membership to this august organisation null and void. Furthermore, the Financial Action Task Force should reconvene a special session and put Pakistan on the blacklist.