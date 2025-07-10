‘Confined in small locked room,’ Indian travellers to Russia allege they were detained without explanation | Viral video

An Indian traveller to Moscow has alleged that he, along with several others, was detained by immigration officials without any explanation and is being "treated like a criminal." Amit Tanwar, who took to Instagram to convey the horrifying experience, alleged that “their passports have been taken” and currently, they are “confined in a small locked room, with no proper information or basic assistance.” Tanwar also shared a video along with the post.

Advertisement

The post reads, “Whoever thinks India is superpower and India-Russia ties are strong - it's a myth.”

It adds, “We are a group of 12 Indian tourists who travelled to Moscow with all necessary and valid documents. Out of 12, only 3 were cleared by Moscow immigration, while remaining 9, (including myself), were held without any explanation. We arrived in Moscow on July 8 at 10 am, and after being denied entry, our passports were taken. We were instructed to ‘follow’ the officials and asked to sit in a corner with other Indian travelers.”

“After about an hour, we were taken to a separate room. The immigration officers checked our phones - including photos, Google search history and Youtube activity. They also went through our documents, travel itineraries and the cash we were carrying. No questions were asked. The Russian officials were speaking among themselves in Russian and later informed us that we were being deported. We were then moved to another room - filled with other people. Some of them claimed that they were held for two to three days.”

Advertisement

He further writes, “We are being treated as criminals. There has been no communication or clarity from the authorities about our reason for deportation. At the moment, we are confined in a small locked room, with no proper information or basic assistance. The treatment we are receiving is inhumane, and we are feeling helpless and humiliated.”

Tanwar is concerned that they are likely to be sent back via Baku, Azerbaijan, where they might face similar treatment. He also said that the authorities were not allowing them to book flight tickets to return to India voluntarily.

"We are so scared of the authorities here that we are even hesitant to raise a complaint or speak publicly... We are stuck here with no idea when we will be released - it might take 2-3 days, or maybe even 4-5," he said.

Advertisement

Tanwar tagged both PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar to the post.

The incident follows reports of several Indians stranded in Russia being forced to fight in the country’s war against Ukraine.

After PM Modi raised the matter during his Moscow visit, Russia agreed to release all Indian nationals serving in its army.