Confirmed! Harry-Meghan thrown off their UK home: What provoked King Charles?2 min read . 12:38 PM IST
Harry and Meghan were asked to leave Frogmore Cottage in January, days after Spare got published.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been asked to vacate their British base of Frogmore Cottage, the couple's spokesperson confirmed. This news doesn't come as a surprise to Royal expert Tom Bower.
Bower told Page Six in a recent interview that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had provoked King Charles with Harry’s disgraceful book and the interviews he gave." Bower was referring to Harry’s memoir, Spare, and his appearances on 60 Minutes and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Frogmore Cottage is a Grade-II listed 10-bedroom property in the grounds of Windsor Castle in Berkshire. It was a gift to the Royal couple from the late Queen Elizabeth.
Harry and Meghan refurbished the property at an estimated cost of £2.4 million (nearly ₹24 crore) in 2018-19. The cost was initially covered by taxpayers through the Sovereign Grant before being repaid in full by the duke.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit life as working Royals in 2020 and left the UK shortly after. They now live in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. Reports suggest that they were told to leave Frogmore Cottage by Buckingham Palace in January, days after Harry published his explosive memoir, Spare.
Tom Bower, the author of “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors", believes that Harry wanted the Royal Family to come on bended knee begging for forgiveness. Harry is now in the “mad wilderness of deranged victimhood" as per Bower.
He stated that Harry had completely crossed the spectrum, referring to his accusations in his memoir, where he accused his father of branding him a “spare" when he was born, not hugging him after Princess Diana died and constantly joking that he wasn’t Harry’s biological father.
Some believe that the eviction from Frogmore Cottage is just the latest in a long line of snubs from the Royal Family. Regardless of what the future holds, it seems that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are determined to make a success of their new life in the US. They are now focusing on their philanthropic work.
