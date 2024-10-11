‘Conflicts are having most negative impact on Global South’, PM Modi, says, ‘not era of war’

PM Modi emphasized the urgent need for peace in Eurasia and West Asia, highlighting the negative impacts of global conflicts on the Global South. He advocated for a free Indo-Pacific and stressed dialogue, sovereignty, and international law in addressing regional challenges.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated11 Oct 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the East Asia Summit in Lao PDR, Vietnam on October 11, 2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the East Asia Summit in Lao PDR, Vietnam on October 11, 2024.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11 called for the restoration of peace and stability in Eurasia and West Asia, noting that conflicts are having the most negative impact on the countries of the Global South, PTI reported.

Speaking at the 19th East Asia Summit in Vietnam, the PM also stated that solutions to problems "cannot come from the battlefield", it added.

Peace and Progress

Modi added that a "free, open, inclusive, prosperous and rule-based Indo-Pacific" is important for the peace and progress of the entire region and that "peace, security and stability of the South China Sea is in the interest of the region."

“We believe that maritime activities should be conducted under the UN Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS). It is necessary to ensure freedom of navigation and air space. A strong and effective Code of Conduct should be created. And it should not curb the foreign policy of regional countries. Our approach should be one of developmentalism and not expansionism,” he said.

Negative Impact on Global South

PM Modi also noted that ongoing conflicts across the world are having “the most negative impact on the countries of the Global South” and that all across Eurasia and West Asian want peace and stability to be restored “as soon as possible”.

“I come from the land of Buddha, and I have repeatedly said that this is not the era of war. Solutions to problems cannot come from the battlefield. It is necessary to respect sovereignty, territorial integrity and international laws. Keeping a humanitarian approach, dialogue and diplomacy will have to be given priority,” Modi added.

Fulfilling the responsibility of ‘Vishwabandhu’, India will continue to contribute in every possible way in this direction, he added.

India and ASEAN Relations

Modi also said India has always supported ASEAN Unity and Centrality and pointed out that the bloc is at the centre of India's Indo-Pacific vision and Quad cooperation, stating: “There are deep similarities between India's ‘Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative’ and ‘ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific’. We support the ASEAN approach to the situation in Myanmar. We also support the Five-point Consensus. At the same time, we believe that it is important to maintain humanitarian assistance."

PM Modi also called for appropriate steps for the restoration of democracy in the region. “We believe that, for this, Myanmar should be engaged, not isolated. As a neighbouring country, India will continue to fulfil its responsibility. The East Asia Summit is an important pillar of India's Act East Policy, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorld‘Conflicts are having most negative impact on Global South’, PM Modi, says, ‘not era of war’

