'Our votebank is every Indian': Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge writes letter to PM Narendra Modi
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after the PM's personalised letters to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha elections on May 7. In his letter, Kharge asked the PM to seek votes based on the performance of his government over the last 10 years, instead of indulging in hate speeches.