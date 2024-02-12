‘Two-thirds of Indians ready to come towards Pakistanis,’ says Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar
Aiyar referred to Pakistan as the 'biggest asset of India' and expressed his fondness for Pakistan and its people, noting that he had never experienced such warm hospitality in any other country.
In a session titled ‘Hijr Ki Rakh, Visaal Kay Phool, Indo-Pak affairs’ at the Faiz Festival in Lahore's Alhamra, veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister, Mani Shankar Aiyar, highlighted that since PM Modi has consistently failed to secure more than one-third of the votes in elections, the Indian electoral system often translates this into a two-thirds majority in seats.
Earlier, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, stated that Pakistan's fundamental strategy has been to employ cross-border terrorism to compel India to engage in negotiations. He further emphasized that India has rendered this approach obsolete by refusing to participate in such tactics.
Also Read: Jaishankar slams Pakistan on cross-border terrorism, takes on China
“What Pakistan was trying to do, not now but over multiple decades, was really to use cross-border terrorism to bring India to the table. That, in essence, was its core policy. We have made that irrelevant by not playing that game now," Jaishankar said.
Also Read: ‘Want normal relations but...’: India as Pak PM Sharif calls for talks
Furthermore, EAM had stressed that it's not a case that we won't deal with a neighbour. “After all, at the end of the day, a neighbour is a neighbour, but it is that we will not deal based on terms that they set where the practice of terrorism is deemed as legitimate and effective to bring you to the table," the External Affairs Minister said.
(With inputs from agencies)
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!