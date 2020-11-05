Connaught in London named world’s best bar, unseating NYC's Dante

Connaught, London’s stylish hotel lounge, was named Thursday the World’s Best Bar. It unseated Dante, in New York, which fell to No. 2 from the top spot last year.

The irony is that Connaught Bar cannot properly celebrate its victory until Dec. 1, as a new four-week coronavirus lockdown takes effect in the U.K. That brings up the question: How can you name a world’s best bar when the majority of them have been closed for the majority of the year. Dante, for its part, pivoted to canned cocktails during the pandemic.

Indeed the list represents a virtual reshuffling of last year’s winners. Almost all the bars in the top 20 simply moved up or down a few spots, while the total list spread across 23 countries features just 11 new entries.

Winners were announced in a virtual ceremony online Nov. 5, after the original plans for an extravagant event in Singapore were canceled because of coronavirus restrictions. The second half of the list, No. 51–100, had been released earlier, online.

Organizer Mark Sansom says the decision was made to go ahead to give the industry a chance to “come together," and for guests to be reassured that hospitality venues had worked hard to create safe and secure environments for them to return after months of closures. “We were met with the overwhelming response that the industry needed something to talk about."

“People are starting to go out again and the message to consumers is that there are wonderful bars and they need to receive your support," said Sansom by phone, who is content editor for the World’s 50 Best Bars. “This isn’t a celebration, but a sober recognition for the bars that have managed to keep going in this difficult time."

It’s a valuable industry. In the U.S. alone, alcohol sales at bars and other on-premise licensed establishments produced almost $80.5 billion annually in sales and created more than 1.5 million jobs before the start of the pandemic, according to the trade association American Beverage Licensees.

The World’s 50 Best Bars is owned and organized by William Reed Business Media, which also oversees the World’s Best Restaurants. The global restaurant awards have been postponed until 2021 after receiving grief for releasing Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants regional awards as Covid-19 spread around the world in March.

The best bars list is compiled from the votes of more than 540 experts including drinks writers, bartenders, and cocktail aficionados worldwide. The voting was based on visits made from January 2019 through March 2020, when most bars were shut as the coronavirus spread. Normally the voting period encompasses 18 months.

Sansom said only a single bar from the original Top 100, Le Sirenuse, in Miami, had announced it was permanently closing and was removed from the list. All the others were either open or planning to reopen.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via