‘Consensus reached on Geneva framework,’ say US, China officials

The US and China have agreed on a framework to deescalate trade tensions following discussions in London. Negotiators confirmed the consensus reached in Geneva will be implemented once both presidents approve it.

Published11 Jun 2025, 06:45 AM IST
Scott Bessent, US treasury secretary, second right, departs following trade talks at Lancaster House in London, UK, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Bessent departed trade talks with China late Tuesday in London, as delegations continued to negotiate over key tech and industrial exports and deescalating their trade war. Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
The United States and China have reached a preliminary agreement on a framework to ease trade tensions, based on the consensus established during talks in Geneva, according to negotiators from both countries, Bloomberg reported.

“We have reached a framework to implement the Geneva consensus,” US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told reporters in London.

This comes after nearly 20 hours of talks held over two days in a Georgian-era mansion near Buckingham Palace, China’s chief trade negotiator Li Chenggang stated that both the US and Chinese delegations will now present the proposed framework to their respective leaders for further consideration.

“Once the presidents approve it, we will then seek to implement it,” Lutnick added.

Moreover, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said there were no other meetings scheduled, but added that the American and Chinese sides talk frequently and are able to do so whenever they need, according to a report by Bloomberg. 

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

 
