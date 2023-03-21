Consequences of excluding Harry-Meghan’s children from King Charles’ Coronation won’t be good, says Royal expert1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 01:57 PM IST
The children are innocent in the rift between the Royal Family and Harry-Meghan, an expert has pointed out.
The reported exclusion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana, from King Charles’ Coronation in May has drawn criticism from Australian journalist Daniela Elser. In her comment piece for News.com.au, Elser argued that it would be a "huge mistake" for King Charles to leave out his grandchildren from such a historic occasion.
