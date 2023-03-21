The reported exclusion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana, from King Charles’ Coronation in May has drawn criticism from Australian journalist Daniela Elser. In her comment piece for News.com.au, Elser argued that it would be a "huge mistake" for King Charles to leave out his grandchildren from such a historic occasion.

Elser stated that excluding Archie and Lili from the three-day event would contradict the reported plan to showcase a multicultural 21st-century Britain by selecting guests from a representative cross-section of the country. The commentator noted that such exclusion would make a mockery of the inclusiveness that the Abbey's guests are supposed to represent.

Elser also pointed out that the children are innocent in the rift between the Royal Family and Harry-Meghan. Leaving them out of the Coronation plans could worsen the ongoing feud and make it more deeply entrenched, lasting for generations.

The journalist also suggested that including the Sussexes' children in the celebrations could be a significant gesture in mending the rift. She argued that, if King Charles showed that he was willing to bring all his grandchildren together during the Coronation, it could help bring a politically, culturally and socially-fractured Britain together.

It is unclear whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the Coronation. However, as per Elser, showing their children are welcomed during the celebrations would tip the scales. She emphasised that excluding the young Royals from the Coronation weekend would be a missed opportunity for King Charles to demonstrate his willingness to move past the ongoing feud and towards a more unified and inclusive future for the Royal Family.

Princess Lilibet Diana, daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan, was earlier christened at their home in California. It was the first time Lilibet was identified as a princess in the public eye, and it was confirmed that the couple's child would use the Royal titles.

Lilibet was not a princess at birth, but she became one once King Charles ascended to the throne. Buckingham Palace later updated the Royal website with her title. A spokesman for Harry-Meghan revealed that members of the Royal Family had skipped the baptism ceremony.