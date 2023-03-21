It is unclear whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the Coronation. However, as per Elser, showing their children are welcomed during the celebrations would tip the scales. She emphasised that excluding the young Royals from the Coronation weekend would be a missed opportunity for King Charles to demonstrate his willingness to move past the ongoing feud and towards a more unified and inclusive future for the Royal Family.

