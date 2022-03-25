This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Musk had earlier put out another poll, asking if Twitter's algorithm should be open source. With open-source algorithms, people would be able to know how Twitter decides what to show them in their feed
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose tweets are influential enough to often dictate the movement in cryptocurrency markets, recently asked his 79 million followers if the micro-blogging platform was adhering to the principle of free speech.
"Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?" Musk wrote on Twitter, giving users yes and no poll options.
He asked them to vote carefully because the “consequences of this poll" would be important.
Until 9 pm on Friday, his post had garnered 11,64,414 votes. More than 69% of the people had said “No" and only a little over 30% of people chose yes.
This comes a day after Musk had put out another poll, asking if Twitter's algorithm should be open source. With open-source algorithms, people would be able to know how Twitter decides what to show them in their feed.
Responding to this, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, who quit as the CEO of the company last November, said that “the choice of which algorithm to use (or not) should be open to everyone".