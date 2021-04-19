Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Conservatives to hold new crunch talks over German Chancellor Merkel's succession

Conservatives to hold new crunch talks over German Chancellor Merkel's succession

Premium
TOPSHOT - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has her eyes briefly closed as she attends a ceremony for Germany's victims of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic at the Konzerthaus concert hall in Berlin on April 18, 2021. - Germany holds a national memorial service and ceremony on April 18 for its 80,000 victims of the coronavirus pandemic, sharing the pain of grieving families and those who died alone because of Covid curbs. (Photo by Michael Sohn / POOL / AFP)
2 min read . 06:29 PM IST AFP

  • Laschet, who is state premier of Germany's most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia, has been locked in a power struggle against his Bavarian challenger Markus Soeder, leader of the CSU party

Germany's conservatives will hold crunch talks later Monday on a bitter battle to succeed Angela Merkel at upcoming elections, with the leader of the chancellor's party warning against a polarising campaign as experienced by the United States.

Germany's conservatives will hold crunch talks later Monday on a bitter battle to succeed Angela Merkel at upcoming elections, with the leader of the chancellor's party warning against a polarising campaign as experienced by the United States.

"I have called the party board to discussions at 6pm (1600 GMT) today... and will make a proposal as to how we can solve this issue quickly," said Armin Laschet, the embattled leader of Merkel's CDU party.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"I have called the party board to discussions at 6pm (1600 GMT) today... and will make a proposal as to how we can solve this issue quickly," said Armin Laschet, the embattled leader of Merkel's CDU party.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Laschet, who is state premier of Germany's most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia, has been locked in a power struggle against his Bavarian challenger Markus Soeder, leader of the CSU party, over who will lead the conservatives into general elections on September 26.

Divisions in the conservative camp were further underlined on Monday as the Greens -- who are polling second behind the CDU-CSU -- announced co-chair Annalena Baerbock as their candidate at a slick press event with no signs of strife within the centre-left party.

Congratulating Baerbock on the nomination, Laschet promised a "fair election campaign" and urged parties to be "respectful" of each other in a veiled warning at Soeder.

"We know from the USA what it means to have polarised election campaigns, and we know how long it took and is taking a new president to once again reconcile the country," he said, in an apparent reference to President Joe Biden.

"We should spare ourselves that in Germany," he added.

Soeder, who declared his bid for the job a week ago, had then said he would step aside "without resentment" if larger party CDU was to decide for his rival Laschet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Take strict action against black marketing, hoarding of remdesivir: Centre

1 min read . 06:24 PM IST
Premium

Maharashtra may announce 'stricter lockdown' this week if COVID cases do not recede: Minister

1 min read . 06:12 PM IST
Premium

Kerala govt to impose night curfew as state reports over 13,000 Covid cases in 24 hrs. Know details

1 min read . 06:35 PM IST
Premium

Uttar Pradesh: HC orders lockdown in Lucknow, 4 other cities amid Covid surge. Details here

2 min read . 05:48 PM IST

After the CDU's leadership came out a day later in support for Laschet, Soeder refused to back down.

Instead, the 54-year-old on Monday said "broad backing means when the board, parliamentary group and rank and file all want it".

A recent poll by public broadcaster ARD showed 44 percent of Germans in favour of Soeder as most qualified as the CDU-CSU's chancellor candidate. Laschet only had 15 percent of support.

Overnight talks in Berlin between the two men on Sunday night produced no result, fuelling speculation that the candidacy issue may be settled by a vote amongst CDU and CSU parliamentarians on Tuesday.

Laschet said he had also invited Soeder to Monday's talks.

"We need to talk to each other a lot in these days. The aim is that the CDU-CSU wins the elections, and that can only happen if we are together," he said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.