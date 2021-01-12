Conspiracy theorists, CEOs and grandmothers: inside the capitol mob

Conspiracy theorists, CEOs and grandmothers: inside the capitol mob10 min read . 09:42 AM IST
- Large numbers of mainstream Americans blended with hard-core extremists in the riot
An Oklahoma grandmother. The CEO of a Chicago-area marketing firm. A Florida man convicted of attempted murder. A leader of the group of far-right street brawlers known as the Proud Boys. An Iraq war veteran who works at a Seattle-area packaging plant. A newly sworn-in West Virginia lawmaker.
Hailing from across the country and comprising a variety of backgrounds, many who rampaged through the U.S. Capitol Wednesday had one thing in common: an unfounded certainty that President Trump had won re-election. In the days since the attack—resulting in five deaths, including a police officer who was killed and a rioter shot by police—a clearer picture of the angry mob has begun to emerge.
