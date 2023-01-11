Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, dies at 82

While it took Constantine 14 years to return to his country, briefly, to bury his mother, Queen Frederica in 1981, he multiplied his visits thereafter and, from 2010, made his home there. There were continued disputes: in 1994, the then socialist government stripped him of his nationality and expropriated what remained of the royal family’s property. Constantine sued at the European Court of Human Rights and was awarded 12 million euros in 2002, a fraction of the 500 million he had sought.