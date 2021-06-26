Consumer spending is primed to fuel summer growth

Spending was flat last month as consumers cut back on purchases of big-ticket items and rotated more of their money toward in-person services. Still, this spring shaped up to be a solid one for spending: April expenditures were upwardly revised to a 0.9% increase from a previously reported 0.5% rise. Overall spending in May was well above pre-pandemic levels, with spending on goods up nearly 20% from February 2020 and services down about 1%.

