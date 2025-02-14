Controversial comedian’s signature glasses sold for ₹41 lakh in London auction; who was Dame Edna?

A pair of Dame Edna Everage’s signature glasses, once owned by Barry Humphries, sold for £37,800 (over ₹41 lakh) at an auction. It was more than 25 times their estimated price of £1,000 ( ₹1.09 lakh) to £1,500 ( ₹1.63 lakh), according to Christie’s.

Dame Edna was a famous character created by the late Australian comedian Barry Humphries. She was known for her lilac-coloured hair, cat-eye glasses and love for gladiolus flowers.

Dame Edna was controversial due to her sarcastic comments on politics, society and celebrities. Her jokes sometimes offended many celebrities, including Hollywood actress Salma Hayek. She was critical about the transgender community and called it a “fashion trend”.

The auction comes at a time when India is dealing with a massive controversy in comedy involving Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia. Ranveer's risque comment in Samay's India's Got Latent has landed them in legal trouble.

Humphries, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 89 due to complications from hip surgery, was honoured with a state memorial at the Sydney Opera House. His famous character, Dame Edna, became a UK sensation in the 1970s, known for her extravagant sunglasses and flamboyant personality.

Other items auctioned included a gown worn by Humphries as Dame Edna at the 2013 Royal Variety Show. It fetched £21,420 ( ₹23 lakh). The auction also featured his personal art collection, with the most expensive item being Charles Conder’s painting Sand Dunes, Ambleteuse. It sold for £239,400 ( ₹2.61 crore).

Barry Humphries’ collection included rare books and manuscripts, such as the first edition of The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde, personally inscribed to his publisher. The book sold for £138,600 ( ₹1.51 crore).

Auction earns ₹ 50.5 crore The entire auction lasted nine hours and earned a total of £4,627,224 ( ₹50.5 crore). Christie’s London representative, Benedict Winter, stated that the impressive results reflected Humphries’ passion for collecting.

"These fantastic results are a testament to Barry's unique vision and lifelong passion for collecting," the BBC quoted Winter as saying.

This isn’t the first time famous spectacles have sold for a high price this year. In January, singer Robbie Williams won the bid for comedian Eric Morecambe’s glasses and pipe at another auction. He spent £20,000 ( ₹21.8 lakh).