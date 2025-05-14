Controversial Diet Guru, who claims to help people live 120 years, sent to jail for practising medicine without licence

A court in Rome has sentenced Adriano Panzironi to 2 years and 8 months in jail. The “Diet Guru” was penalised for practising medicine without a licence. His brother Roberto was also given 1 year and 4 months for helping him. Panzironi is also a journalist, now suspended from the profession.

Adriano gave medical advice on TV and through Facebook, prosecutors said. He told people what to eat and which supplements to take. He even sold those supplements online.

These supplements were said to be possibly harmful if taken without a doctor’s advice. He also promoted his book, Vivere 120 Anni (Living 120 Years), as part of his programme.

Many medical groups from cities like Rome, Venice, Naples and Milan took part in the case as civil parties. Even the journalists’ organisation in Lazio said it was harmed by his actions.

The court accepted all the complaints and punished both brothers for giving unsafe and unapproved health advice to the public without being licensed doctors.

Live up to 120 years Panzironi claims people can live up to 120 years by avoiding carbohydrate-rich foods like bread, pasta, sweets and cereals. Despite being reported for medical fraud, he remains extremely popular.

His followers used to come from all over Italy, hoping to hear his advice and even take selfies. Some say they are ready to cut out carbs but not wine.

Many supporters, including elderly people, say they want to live longer to enjoy time with their family. A man from Urbino told Corriere how he had lost weight after following Panzironi’s diet plan.

While critics call his ideas unsafe, his fans believe avoiding insulin-spiking foods can bring long life and better health. Panzironi’s book Vivere 120 Anni has already sold over 4 lakh copies since 2014.

The “Diet Guru” suggests eating special “Life 120” pasta made from konjac flour, containing less than 1% carbs. This fibre, called glucomannan, is part of a low-carb lifestyle promoted by Panzironi.

While some consider Panzironi as a health guru, others consider him a clever businessman. Supporters say his advice changed their lives. some of them now eat 14 eggs a week or raise hens.