Cooperation between BRICS nations to help global post-Covid recovery: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the role of BRICS countries amid the global focus on post Covid-19 recovery at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Addressing the 14th BRICS summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that member nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa- with their mutual cooperation can make a useful contribution to the global post-Covid recovery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also noted that the grouping have a similar approach regarding the governance of the global economy.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Addressing the 14th BRICS summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that member nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa- with their mutual cooperation can make a useful contribution to the global post-Covid recovery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also noted that the grouping have a similar approach regarding the governance of the global economy.
In his opening remarks at the 14th BRICS summit hosted by China, PM Modi said cooperation among the member nations in several sectors has benefited our citizens. This includes an increase in connectivity between BRICS Youth Summits, BRICS Sports, civil society organizations and think tanks. Among other leaders present at annual were Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and top leaders of Brazil and South Africa.
In his opening remarks at the 14th BRICS summit hosted by China, PM Modi said cooperation among the member nations in several sectors has benefited our citizens. This includes an increase in connectivity between BRICS Youth Summits, BRICS Sports, civil society organizations and think tanks. Among other leaders present at annual were Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and top leaders of Brazil and South Africa.
"There are multiple areas wherein through cooperation between BRICS nations, the citizens have benefitted. By increasing connectivity between BRICS Youth Summits, BRICS Sports, civil society organizations and think-tanks, we've strengthened our people-to-people connect," he said further.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"There are multiple areas wherein through cooperation between BRICS nations, the citizens have benefitted. By increasing connectivity between BRICS Youth Summits, BRICS Sports, civil society organizations and think-tanks, we've strengthened our people-to-people connect," he said further.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi underlined the role of BRICS countries amid the global focus on post Covid recovery at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi underlined the role of BRICS countries amid the global focus on post Covid recovery at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum.
"BRICS was established with the belief that this group of emerging economies could emerge as engines of global growth. Today, when the world is focusing on post covid recovery, the role of BRICS countries will be very important," said PM Modi in a recorded keynote speech.
"BRICS was established with the belief that this group of emerging economies could emerge as engines of global growth. Today, when the world is focusing on post covid recovery, the role of BRICS countries will be very important," said PM Modi in a recorded keynote speech.
"India supports innovation across every sector including drones, green energy and space. By 2025, India's digital sector value will cross USD 1 trillion valuations," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"India supports innovation across every sector including drones, green energy and space. By 2025, India's digital sector value will cross USD 1 trillion valuations," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Prime Minister noted that this year India is expecting 7.5% growth. "Which makes us the fastest-growing major economy. Transformative changes are taking place in every sector of emerging New India," he added.
The Prime Minister noted that this year India is expecting 7.5% growth. "Which makes us the fastest-growing major economy. Transformative changes are taking place in every sector of emerging New India," he added.
BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of common concern for all developing countries. BRICS countries have regularly called for reform of the multilateral system in order to make it more representative and inclusive.
BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of common concern for all developing countries. BRICS countries have regularly called for reform of the multilateral system in order to make it more representative and inclusive.