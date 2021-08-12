COP26 head to visit India next week

“The UK is committed to working closely with our partners in India to ensure a successful outcome at COP26 in Glasgow this November. As part of this, COP26 President Designate Alok Sharma visited India earlier this year when he met with PM Modi, and has had successful interactions since on various international fora. We do not have any further update on future visits to India at this time," a British High Commission spokesperson in New Delhi said in an emailed response.