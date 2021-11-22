COP26 pledges can help cap global warming at 1.8 degrees Celsius at best

We should have a climate change law which make sure that all these commitments are embedded in a legislative basis. On top if that, we must have institutional reform ie a climate change commission because obviously not all action will come from the Centre. The states have to act and there has to be coordination between the Centre and the states so that this path towards net zero is done in coordination. So a climate change commission that draws its authority from statute will give that sense of confidence that not only do we have the commitments enshrined in law but we have an institutional mechanism that can monitor periodically how the country as a whole is making progress. Second is that there have to be some regulatory reforms particularly in the power sector. We will need reforms in the power markets. The third thing we have to do in the immediate term is to start thinking about a carbon pricing system in the country. Evidence shows that even small doses of carbon pricing can be ratcheted up because what small or big business and consumers will want is a price signal that allows you to see where investment will go. As long as there is confusion in the economy as a whole as to who will really pay for this, that requires clarity and we need to start thinking about this fairly quickly.