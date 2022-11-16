COP27: China complains over support for Taiwan to be a part of climate summit

COP27: China complains over support for Taiwan to be a part of climate summit1 min read . 12:31 AM IST
China on Tuesday criticised calls made by some COP27 delegations for Taiwan to be included in the annual climate talks process
China criticised calls by some COP27 delegations on Tuesday to include Taiwan in the process of the yearly climate talks. At the Sharm el-Sheikh conference, China urged the summit to uphold the "One China Principle," according to which it views Taiwan as a part of China, in a "right of reply" statement at the end of the day speech.
"There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China," a member of the Chinese delegation said in the main plenary hall, according to translated remarks.
Taiwan is governed democratically, and China claims it as its own territory. China's sovereignty claims are rejected by Taiwan's government.
Following Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei in August, China started conducting military exercises close to the island, including firing missiles into the surrounding waters.
Gerson Elias Barrios Garrido, the environment minister for Guatemala, praised Taiwan's support for his country's efforts to adapt to the rising temperatures in Sharm el-Sheikh earlier.
"We urge that its participation be considered in the Paris Convention and agreements so that it can join us in the fight against climate change," he told the summit, referring to the landmark 2015 UN Paris Agreement on climate.
Nauru's climate change minister Rennier Gadabu made similar remarks about Taiwan and urged the UN climate change body to agree an "appropriate arrangement for their professional, pragmatic, constructive participation".
"I would like to recognise the contributions of Taiwan to both my country's development and to the fight against climate change globally," he said.
Responding later and without naming individual countries, China said: "The Sharm el-Sheikh COP has a very heavy task and a very tight schedule. It is hoped countries concerned adopt a clear understanding of the general situation and abide strictly by the one China principle and make joint efforts to ensure the COP achieves positive outcome."
(With inputs from Reuters)
