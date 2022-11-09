COP27: China willing to pay compensation for climate damage3 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 11:48 PM IST
China would be willing to contribute to a mechanism for compensating poorer countries for losses and damage caused by climate change
Xie Zhenhua, China's climate envoy, stated on Wednesday at the United Nations COP27 climate summit in Egypt that China would be willing to contribute to a mechanism for compensating poorer countries for losses and damage brought on by climate change.