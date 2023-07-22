COP28, IEA forge path to 1.5C degree-aligned energy transition

COP28, IEA forge path to 1.5C degree-aligned energy transition1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 05:03 PM IST
Achieving the 1.5-degree Celsius target requires all stakeholders, including the energy industry, to be actively involved in shaping a new energy system.
New Delhi: The COP28 UAE Presidency and the International Energy Agency (IEA) convened the first in a series of high-level dialogues in the run-up to COP28 around building a 1.5°C-aligned energy transition.
