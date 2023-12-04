COP28 Day 5 Recap: President Al Jaber's 'Fossil Fuel Science' remark, green finance and 'more declarations' | 10 points
COP28 Day 5: Among “landmark commitments” on Monday was a pledge by the UAE Banking Federation to mobilize $270 billion by 2030. Here's all that happened COP28 summit on Monday.
Day 5 at the crucial Conference of the Parties (COP) 28 summit in Dubai will soon conclude, but the controversy around the COP28 President hosting the summit remains a focus. Meanwhile, the sessions on Monday focused on "Finance, Trade, Gender Equality, and Accountability", with the slogan "Unite, Act and Deliver". As Day 5 unfolded, here's a look at all the controversy, deals and key announcements made during the events on Monday (December 4).