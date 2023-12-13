COP28 leaders call for ‘transitioning away’ from fossil fuels in final push at climate talks
The United Arab Emirates, which is hosting the conference, is seeking a compromise that calls for accelerating a clean-energy shift this decade.
DUBAI—Officials from the United Arab Emirates leading talks at the United Nations climate conference proposed a compromise agreement on Wednesday that calls for the world to transition away from fossil fuels, seeking to bridge differences between big energy-producing nations and countries that want to completely phase out coal, oil and natural gas.