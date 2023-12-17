News
COP28: Of pledges and compromises
P. Anima 11 min read 17 Dec 2023, 08:55 PM IST
Summary
- As expected, the Conference of Parties in Dubai kicked the real hard decisions down the road
New Delhi: After skirting the issue in the Paris Agreement, as well as the subsequent Glasgow and Sharm-el-Sheikh summits, the Conference of Parties in Dubai (COP28) finally belled the cat. In a first, the conference’s final document acknowledges that the chief source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is fossil fuels, and “calls upon" Parties to “transition" away from them in their energy systems. Fossil fuels—coal, oil and gas—supply over 80% of the world’s energy, and account for over 75% of global GHGs today.
