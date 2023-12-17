COP28: Of pledges and compromises

Negotiators huddled together for another day and night, well past the scheduled closure, to emerge with a text that did not reinstate “phaseout" but instead settled for a more open-ended and consensual verb. The final Global Stocktake text—now called the UAE Consensus—calls for “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science". It picks out coal when it calls for “accelerating efforts towards the phasedown of unabated coal power". However, it did away with limiting permission for new, unabated coal power generation mentioned in the earlier text. Fossil fuels oil and gas find no specific mention.