COP28 Presidency calls for urgent global adaptation action on climate change at Korea Global Adaptation Week 20231 min read 30 Aug 2023, 04:05 PM IST
This appeal came during the commencement of the Korea Global Adaptation Week 2023, setting the stage for a crucial moment in the ongoing battle against climate change
New Delhi: The COP28 Presidency has called for urgent action to strengthen global adaptation action across all levels to mitigate vulnerability and enhance resilience for communities, ecosystems, and economic sectors.
