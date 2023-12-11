This year's Conference of the Parties or COP28 saw many firsts. From organising the COP's first-ever "Health Day" to hosting "the first-ever COP ministerial dialogue on building water-resilient food systems" — there were many events and “landmark" moments that embraced COP28 climate summit. Moreover, the first-ever Global Stocktake on climate change is also set to conclude at COP28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's a closer look at the many firsts at COP28 Summit: 1. The "Food, Agriculture and Water Day" at COP28 hosted the first-ever COP ministerial dialogue on building water-resilient food systems on Sunday. The even was co-convened by the UAE and Brazil. During the meeting, Ministers from more than 15 countries shared commitments to prioritize interlinked efforts on water and food.

"The first Presidency event on the Food, Agriculture and Water Day provided a platform for farmers from around the world, to discuss approaches and innovations developed by smallholder producers," a post on X by COP28 UAE read.

2. On Day 4, COP28 saw its first-ever Health Day and first-ever health ministerial. “COP28 is the first COP to give health its rightful place in the climate agenda," said COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber. Over 100 health ministries committed to action in the first climate-health ministerial. As many as 35 countries and organisations signed the Charter on Getting Ahead of Disasters to disburse funds in advance of credibly predicted climate disasters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar delivered virtual video remarks at the inauguration of the first-ever Faith Pavilion at a COP. From meditation to spiritual guidance to indigenous hymns, the vibe in the "faith pavilion" at COP28 was a little different to elsewhere at the high-stakes UN climate talks in Dubai, news agency AFP reported earlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This was the first time in nearly 30 years of global climate talks that religion was given its own venue. "Recognizing that over 84 per cent of the world’s population identifies with a religion, the Faith Pavilion seeks to unite religious representatives, communities, and institutions in support of climate action and the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement," the COP28 UAE's social media handle posted on X.

4. The United Kingdom (UK) announced the first-ever climate resilient debt clauses in Africa, with Senegal. As many as 73 countries joined together to issue a call to action on adoption of these clauses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. The COP28 climate summit presenting the first-ever fashion show at the conference. Brands committed to sustainability and climate change teaming up to showcase wearable and accessible creations. "The Sustainable Fashion Show wowed the Al Wasl dome, and shone a spotlight on how the fashion industry can play its part in keeping 1.5C in reach," a post in X said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The COP28 climate summit began in Dubaion November 30, 2023, and will conclude on December 12, 2023.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.