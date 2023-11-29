COP28: Should you expect anything earth-shaking?

The fine-print on operationalizing the L&D fund will be a significant part of negotiations at COP28. Hosted by Dubai at a time of continuing geo-political mayhem, energy crisis, flailing climate action and insufficient climate ambition, COP28 will be focussed on specific areas, chief among them being the conclusion of the first Global Stocktake. Eight years since the adoption of the Paris Agreement where 195 signatories committed to long-term goals to restrict global temperature rise to 1.5-degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the Stocktake is meant to be a report card of sorts on how countries have or not have fared in their efforts to tackle climate change. The UNFCCC calls it an ‘inventory’–“looking at everything related to where the world stands on climate action and support, identifying the gaps, and working together to agree on solutions pathways (to 2030 and beyond)."