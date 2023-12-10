COP28 Summit in Dubai: Clashes over agreement to phase out fossil fuels after OPEC pushback | Top 10 updates
COP28 Summit in Dubai: With the summit's scheduled to end on Tuesday, government ministers from the nearly 200 countries at the Dubai summit have joined in trying to resolve the fossil fuel impasse.
Countries clashed on Saturday over a possible agreement to phase out fossil fuels at the COP28 summit in Dubai, jeopardizing attempts to deliver a first-ever commitment to eventually end the use of oil and gas in 30 years of global warming talks.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message