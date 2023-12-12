COP28 Summit in Dubai: Indian climate activist Licypriya Kangujam storms stage. Know more about her
COP28 Summit in Dubai: A 12-year-old protester burst on to the stage at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai on Monday, holding a sign above her head that read: ‘End fossil fuels. Save our planet and our future’.
Conference of the Parties or COP28 saw many firsts this year. From organizing the COP's first-ever "Health Day" to hosting "the first-ever COP ministerial dialogue on building water-resilient food systems" — there were many events and “landmark" moments that embraced the COP28 climate summit.
6) “Governments must work together to phase out coal, oil and gas – the top cause of the climate crisis today. Your action today will decide our future tomorrow. We are already the victim of climate change. I don’t want my future generations to face the same consequences again. Sacrificing the lives of the millions of innocent children for the failures of our leaders is unacceptable at any cost," she said.
7) The teenager also wrote, “Millions of children like me are losing their lives, losing their parents and losing their homes due to climate disasters. This is real climate emergency. Instead of spending billions of dollars in wars, Spend it on ending hunger, giving education and fighting climate change."
8) “I'm am child who is completely frustrated by today's climate crisis. We are the first line of victims. I feel the core issues of phasing out fossil fuels are keeping in side in the negotiations process going on in the COP28 with over 2500 fossil fuel lobbyists," she added.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.