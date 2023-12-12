Conference of the Parties or COP28 saw many firsts this year. From organizing the COP's first-ever "Health Day" to hosting "the first-ever COP ministerial dialogue on building water-resilient food systems" — there were many events and “landmark" moments that embraced the COP28 climate summit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Saturday, several countries clashed over a possible agreement to phase out fossil fuels at the COP28 summit in Dubai, jeopardizing attempts to deliver a first-ever commitment to eventually end the use of oil and gas in 30 years of global warming talks.

Activists designated Saturday a day of protest at the COP28 summit in Dubai. But the rules of the game in the tightly controlled United Arab Emirates at the site supervised by the United Nations meant sharp restrictions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Public protests have been limited at the United Nations talks that are being held in the United Arab Emirates, which bans many organized groups, including political parties and labor unions.

COP28 Summit in Dubai: Who is Licypriya Kangujam, an Indian protestor who dashed onto the stage? 1) Licypriya Kangujam is a child climate justice activist from India who was escorted away as the audience clapped, Reuters reported.

2) She delivered a short speech after rushing onto the stage at the COP28 summit in Dubai. The teenager protested against the use of fossil fuels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) “End fossil fuels. Save our planet and our future", a 12-year-old protester ‘Licypriya Kangujam’ burst onto the stage at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai on Monday, holding a sign above her head.

4) COP28 Director-General Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi said he admired the enthusiasm of young people at COP28 and encouraged the audience to give Kangujam another round of applause.

5) In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the activist wrote, “Here is the full video of my protest today disrupting the UN High Level Plenary Session of #COP28UAE. They detained me for over 30 minutes after this protest. My only crime- Asking to Phase Out Fossil Fuels, the top cause of climate crisis today. Now they kicked me out of COP28." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6) “Governments must work together to phase out coal, oil and gas – the top cause of the climate crisis today. Your action today will decide our future tomorrow. We are already the victim of climate change. I don’t want my future generations to face the same consequences again. Sacrificing the lives of the millions of innocent children for the failures of our leaders is unacceptable at any cost," she said.

7) The teenager also wrote, “Millions of children like me are losing their lives, losing their parents and losing their homes due to climate disasters. This is real climate emergency. Instead of spending billions of dollars in wars, Spend it on ending hunger, giving education and fighting climate change."

8) “I'm am child who is completely frustrated by today's climate crisis. We are the first line of victims. I feel the core issues of phasing out fossil fuels are keeping in side in the negotiations process going on in the COP28 with over 2500 fossil fuel lobbyists," she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.