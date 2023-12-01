COP28: What is it and why is it important? Mint explains

World leaders arrived in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today for the United Nations 'Conference of the Parties on climate, known as COP28. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also in the city to attend the COP28's World Climate Action Summit today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the COP28 meeting in Dubai on Friday, December 1. PM Modi arrived in Dubai, UAE, on Thursday, November 30, to attend the World Climate Action Summit today during the United Nations 'Conference of the Parties on climate, known as COP28.

So, as this annual event gathers most countries to make decisions on combating climate change, we explain what COP28 is and why it is important.

What is COP28? The 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is currently underway in Dubai, UAE, running from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

COPs serve as the principal international forums where nations convene to collectively combat the climate crisis. The main agenda includes crucial discussions on pivotal issues such as restricting the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, supporting vulnerable communities impacted by climate change, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

More than 70,000 attendees are expected at COP 28, comprising representatives from member states of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), business leaders, young activists, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, journalists, and various experts.

Access to COP28 and the blue zone is restricted to delegates, approved observer organisations, and accredited press members. However, select events within the blue zone, such as plenary sessions, high-level segments with heads of states, press conferences, and side events, will be live-streamed on the official website, unfccc.int, allowing public engagement. COP TV will also provide interviews and themed segments for public viewing.

Contrarily, the green zone, overseen by the host country UAE, is more accessible to a wider audience.

Who has Presidency and what are the objectives? The UAE holds the presidency and serves as the host government for COP28. Their responsibility includes providing the necessary infrastructure and engaging other governments to ensure the success of the conference. Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change, has been appointed as the President of COP28.

Why is COP28 significant? The conference primarily focuses on implementing the Paris Climate Change Agreement and enhancing global efforts to combat climate change. Recent scientific findings indicate the urgent need to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 43 percent by 2030 compared to 2019 levels to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of this century.

Discussions at COP28 aim to advance several key agendas, including framing details for a finance facility to assist vulnerable communities affected by climate change impacts, establishing a global finance goal to support developing nations, fostering an energy transition, and closing the emissions gap. Furthermore, the global stocktake, a critical evaluation process tracking progress towards meeting Paris Agreement goals, will conclude at COP 28.

COP28 incorporates annual meetings of decision-making bodies related to the Convention, the Paris Agreement, and the Kyoto Protocol. Additionally, subsidiary bodies like the Subsidiary Body for Implementation (SBI) and the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA) convene to provide technical expertise and advice.

The conference also hosts closed-door negotiations, technical sessions, press conferences, a high-level segment for world leaders, side events, and pavilion events, encompassing a spectrum of discussions and engagements focused on addressing climate change.

