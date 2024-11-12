COP29: The climate funds math that needs to be reset, explained

If COP29 succeeds in establishing a robust financial framework to succeed the current one, it could mark a significant milestone towards the Paris goal of limiting global temperature rise to well below 2°C, preferably to 1.5°C, above pre-industrial levels. But concerns are coming in from the US, where Donald Trump is set to become president again in January. During his last term, he had pulled the US out of the Paris deal, a move reversed by his successor. Such political shifts can impact global climate efforts as the US is the second largest greenhouse gas emitter.