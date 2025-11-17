Mint Explainer: The planet is running out of time. Will COP30 deliver?
A week in, the United Nations' annual climate change conference has seen the launch of two funds: one to protect tropical forests, and one for climate adaptation and health. But the real challenge – securing financing from rich countries – lies ahead.
The first week of the annual climate conference in Belem, Brazil, concluded with the launch of two funds – one to protect tropical forests, and one for climate adaptation and health. In the final few days, countries will discuss more contentious issues such as finance flows from rich to low-income countries to combat climate change.