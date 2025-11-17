Mint Explainer: The planet is running out of time. Will COP30 deliver?

Will COP30 also discuss fossil fuels?

Brazil’s environment minister Marina Silva has urged countries to discuss a road map for phasing out fossil fuels. A group of countries led by Brazil, Columbia, Kenya, Germany and the UK, among others, are pushing for such a road map, following up on an agreement signed at COP28 in Dubai, in which countries agreed to transition away from fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas by 2050. However, this is not on the formal agenda this year.