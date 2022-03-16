Corbevax vaccine for 5-12 years: Confident of getting EUA, Biological E says

Corbevax vaccine for 5-12 years: Confident of getting EUA, Biological E says2 min read . 07:36 PM IST
- Biological E company is qualified to produce around 1 billion dosages of Corbevax annually and it is geared up to meet any increase in demand
Biological E seems confident regarding getting emergency use authorisation for use of its COVID vaccine Corbevax among children in the age group of 5-12 years. Currently, the vaccine is inoculated among children in the age group of 12 to 14 years
The Hyderabad-based company Is qualified to produce around 1 billion dosages of Corbevax annually and it is geared up to meet any increase in demand. Currently, the company has produced 30 crore vaccines as part of its commitment made to the Government of India, with 5 crore dosages already supplied.
"We have achieved a capacity to produce over 100 million doses per month in order to ensure adequate supply and we are able to respond to any increasing demand too, should the need arise," said Biological E Managing Director Mahima Datla
She also said in order to keep it simple for vaccinations to be carried out across age groups, the company has not made any difference in the protein and drug substances used in Corbevax for children and the adult population.
In a presentation, Biological E Executive Vice-President Technical Operations Vikram Paradkar said at present the company is conducting clinical trials of Corbevax among children in the age group of 5-12 years and it is almost nearing completion.
Stating that the interim report has been submitted to the relevant authority, he said, "We are confident of getting emergency use authorisation (EUA) for that age group as well."
A company official said the intent is to develop the COVID-19 vaccine even for babies all the way down to six months old.
Datla said the company has been able to prove superiority of Corbevax over Covishield, which was a pre-condition for getting the approval.
"In clinical trials, Corbevax induced immune response demonstrated consistent neutralisation of the ancestral SARS-COV-2 strain as well as the variants of concern such as Beta, Delta and Omicron," she added.
Biological E said Corbevax vaccination generates antibody response that is "highly persistent for more than 6 months post vaccination".
