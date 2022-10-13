Core US inflation rises to 40-year high, securing big Fed hike; stock futures fall2 min read . 06:13 PM IST
- US inflation data: US stock futures tumbled and Treasury yields spiked higher after the inflation data topped estimates
A key gauge of US consumer prices advanced to a 40-year high in September, underscoring persistent, elevated inflation that’s squeezing households and pushing the Federal Reserve toward another aggressive rate hike.
The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, increased 6.6% from a year ago, the highest level since 1982, the US Labor Department data showed Thursday. From a month earlier, the core CPI climbed 0.6% for a second month.
The overall CPI increased 0.4% last month, and was up 8.2% from a year earlier.
US stock futures tumbled and Treasury yields spiked higher after the inflation data topped estimates. The dollar rallied.
Futures on the S&P 500 wiped out a 1% gain and slid more than 2% after data showed consumer prices surged anew last month.
Bets rose that the US Fed will raise rates by three-quarters of a percentage point when it meets next month. Those on the Nasdaq 100 lost 3%.
The inflation data will determine how much further the Fed's policy-tightening cycle will run.
Upcoming monthly consumer-price figures may determine if the Federal Reserve delivers a fourth-straight outsized hike in interest rates. Thursday’s data is expected to show a slight deceleration to 8.1% annually but all eyes are on the ‘core’ reading that excludes food and energy. This is seen rising 6.5% from a year earlier, matching the rate seen in March that was the highest since 1982.
Any sign that price pressures remain elevated may send markets into sell mode, as on Wednesday, when an above-forecast producer prices reading erased a tentative stock rally. It would also boost Treasury yields and the dollar, potentially adding to its 15% year-to-date gain.
However investors note the Fed is already more or less priced to raise rates by about 75 basis points next month and most markets have fallen sharply in recent weeks.
“Given the negative bond and equity moves over the last month, the potential for reversals of all of these moves on a soft CPI is significant," Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Europe in London, wrote in a research note.
Meanwhile, retail inflation in India accelerated to a five-month-high of 7.41% year-on-year in September, as food prices surged, data on Wednesday showed.
The numbers missed RBI's target for the ninth month in a row and raised the chances of another rate hike at the December meeting.
