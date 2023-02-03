With the alleged rift between Prince Williams and Prince Harry, King Charles III is finding himself in an ‘impossible situation’ when it comes to the coronation, reported Daily Mail Online of 2 February.

According to a Royal Expert Charlotte Griffiths, King Charles may turn to a figure like the Archbishop of Canterbury for help.

"It’s an impossible situation, you can see why they do want a third party," Daily Mail Online quoted Griffiths as saying during the the programme on Sunday’s Editor at Large.

"You get the impression that he’s probably tried over several years to sort this out but I think he’s probably had the good grace to say "actually, look I can’t do this, so I’m going to have to get somebody else to help…" Griffiths added.

ALSO READ: ‘Even one comment will make news…’: King Charles likely to break silence around Megxit drama

"There’s also the added complication of Charles worrying about William, because it sounds like William doesn’t particularly want Harry there, so he’s got to keep both sides happy which is an impossible thing to do," she noted further.

Apart from Griffiths, Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English believes that even for the leader of the church may find it difficult in repairing the relationship.

"I think it’s going to take more than a man of God, I have to say, I really do, even one as anointed as he is,’ English says, adding, "I also think it’s a family matter, because at the end of the day, Harry’s going to have no official role, as we understand, in the coronation, so he’s going to be there as a guest of his father."

Earlier, the relationship between both the Royal princes deteriorated following Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's Netflix series, that were full of allegations against the family.