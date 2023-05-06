Coronation news: The seven-decade wait for King Charles III is over, to finally get his crown today6 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 05:21 AM IST
Charles, who legally became king after Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September, is due to formally receive St. Edward’s Crown during a religion-infused ceremony in Westminster Abbey
Charles III will end his seven-decade wait to be crowned king on Saturday, in a gilded spectacle celebrating the monarchy’s medieval roots and attempting to position it to survive the current era of technological and social change.
