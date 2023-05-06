After the service, the king will take the Gold State Coach, the iconic carriage built in 1762 that has been used at every coronation since 1831, on a 30 minute “Coronation Procession" back to Buckingham Palace at a walking pace. The Royal Family will appear on the palace balcony to conclude the day’s events. Weather permitting — rain is forecast — there will then be a fly-past involving members of the Royal Air Force and the Red Arrows.