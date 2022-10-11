Coronation of Britain's King Charles to be held on 6 May next year

Coronation of Britain's King Charles to be held on 6 May next year2 min read . 11 Oct 2022
- The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.
The Buckingham Palace on Tuesday announced that the coronation ceremony of Britain’s King Charles III will take place on 6 May, 2023. According to the official notice the ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on the said date.
King Charles III's ascension to the throne happened after his mother and Britain's longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September.
The 73 year old will be officially bestowed with his crown and royal paraphernalia at the coronation ceremony to be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," the palace said.
King Charles III will become the oldest monarch in British history, having turned 74 by the time of the coronation. King Charles III mother Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on 2 June 2 1953.
The coronation ceremony to be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The palace said the King will be crowned alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.
During the coronation ceremony, the sovereign is “anointed, blessed and consecrated" by the Archbishop of Canterbury. After receiving the orb and sceptres, the Archbishop places St Edward's Crown on the Sovereign's head.
Traditionally, the coronation is a solemn religious service, together with an occasion for celebration and pageantry. The ceremony has retained a similar structure for over a thousand years, and next year’s coronation is expected to include the same core elements while recognising the spirit of our times.
For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey – also the site of the Queen’s state funeral. Since 1066, the coronation service has almost always been conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
The coronation of the new sovereign traditionally takes place some months after accession to the throne, following a period of national and royal mourning as well as allowing time for the preparation required to organise the ceremony.
Charles was proclaimed as the monarch of the UK and the Commonwealth on September 10 before he delivered a speech to the privy council.
At the time, he said in part, "My mother's reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me."
He added that he will "strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony, and prosperity of the peoples of these islands, and of the commonwealth realms and territories across the world."
