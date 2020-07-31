Home >News >world >Coronavirius impact will be felt far into the future - WHO

The global coronavirus outbreak is the sort of disaster whose effects will last far into the future, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come," Tedros told a meeting of the WHO's emergency committee, according to remarks released by the agency.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Michael Pompeo, US secretary of state, arrives to meet Boris Johnson, UK prime minister, at number 10 Downing Street in London. (Bloomberg)

China ‘bought’ WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: Michael Pompeo tells UK MPs

2 min read . 23 Jul 2020
A healthcare worker takes a swab from a teacher in Ahmedabad.reuters (MINT_PRINT)

Create army of Covid-19 contact tracers: WHO offical to Ahmedabad Municipal Corp

1 min read . 07:24 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout