Coronavirius impact will be felt far into the future - WHO

Coronavirius impact will be felt far into the future - WHO1 min read . 07:55 PM IST
'The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come' - WHO Director General
The global coronavirus outbreak is the sort of disaster whose effects will last far into the future, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.
"The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come," Tedros told a meeting of the WHO's emergency committee, according to remarks released by the agency.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
