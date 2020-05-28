Coronavirus a very bad 'gift' from China to the world: Donald Trump

Amid the novel coroanviurs outbreak in the world that has infected more than 5 million people and killed over 350,000, the United States of America's President Donald Trump blamed China by saying that the country gave a very bad "gift" to the world.

"All over the World the CoronaVirus, a very bad “gift" from China, marches on. Not good!," Trump tweeted.

The comments came just hours after US declared that it had surpassed a grim number of over 100,000 confirmed Covid-19 deaths in the country today. This is the highest number of deaths recorded in the world so far.

The US death toll stands at 100,276, according to Johns Hopkins University, which has been tracking the pandemic.

Speaking about that, Trump earlier said that this "sad milestone" but the situation in the country was "totally under control" and assured the nation that it was "going to be just fine."

"We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000. To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you!," the US president tweeted.

“We have it totally under control," Trump said on CNBC on January 22. “It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine."

Trump initially said "50 to 60,000" people could die during the outbreak but this month the president said he was hopeful the toll would be lower than 100,000. That grim benchmark has now been hit though and there are still about 1,000 deaths a day on average in the US.

The wave of deaths, one-third of which has come from the world's financial capital of New York and neighbouring New Jersey and Connecticut, has had a devastating impact on American economy which has now gone into recession with an unprecedented over 35 million losing their jobs in the last three months.

The first US infection was reported in Washington state on January 21.

Globally there have been 5.6 million people recorded as infected and 354,983 deaths since the virus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated