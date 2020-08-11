Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

WELLINGTON : New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days.

“Together we have beaten the virus before," Ardern told a news conference. “We can do so again."

Ardern said Auckland, the nation's largest city, will be moved to Level 3 from midday Wednesday. This will remain in place for three days. The people will be asked to stay at home and bars and many other businesses will be closed.

The prime minister said rest of the country will go to level 2 restrictions that include social distancing and limits on the size of gatherings.

The news comes after New Zealand recorded 102 days of no community transmission of Covid-19, managing to detect cases at the border with returned travelers going into mandatory quarantine. Health officials had warned it was only a matter of time before the virus returned.

