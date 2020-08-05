Coronavirus cases are surging in Japan, and Shinzo Abe may be bowing out

Abe has come under fire for failing to hold a press briefing since June, although his main spokesman said he was in good health. After years of consolidating power, Abe may be starting to let go: Speculation over an early election has all but ended, and it looks like he’s letting potential successors vie for attention before his term as party leader ends in Sept. 2021. Asked Tuesday if he should address the media, Abe deferred to others in his cabinet.