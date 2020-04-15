Coronavirus cases cross 2 million globally, doubled in just 12 days

The exponential rise in the number of cases of novel Coronavirus infection seemed to continue, with the total number of cases crossing the 2 million on Wednesday, data from John Hopkins University’s live tracker showed.

Globally, the number of covid-19 cases doubled in just 12 days, indicating that the disease continued to spread despite stringent lockdown measures globally. In contrast, it had taken over four months for the disease to infect 1 million people earlier this month.

Since the outbreak started in December in Wuhan, China, the fatal respiratory pandemic has killed 128,886 people globally, even as 501, 758 people recovered from it.

The mortality rate of 6.4% is also double of what it was on 12 March, when the World Health Organization had declared covid-19 a pandemic.

Even before the mortality rate doubled, the disease was already considered more deadly than the Spanish Influenza pandemic of 1918 and more infectious than the Ebola epidemic in parts of Africa.

While the disease originated in China and the burden of the disease was largely contained in the mainland for the first two months, the epicentre of the disease shifted to Europe in March and now the US has the largest number of cases.

The US currently has confirmed over 600,000 cases, with its financial centre New York alone accounting for one-third of it. New York also accounts for almost a third of the 26,069 deaths in the country.

In India, the first three patients were reported in late January in Kerala, after which there were no new cases for about a month. The new cases started showing up in the country from March onwards, and as of Wednesday-end, there were 12,287 cases, out of which 409 had died and 1,443 recovered.

Maharashtra has the highest case load in India, with the country’s own financial centre Mumbai being the biggest hotspot in the country.